In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 241-ranked Alessandro Giannessi takes on No. 229 Luciano Darderi.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Giannessi (+110), Darderi is the favorite with -155 odds.

Alessandro Giannessi vs. Luciano Darderi Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Alessandro Giannessi vs. Luciano Darderi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Luciano Darderi has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alessandro Giannessi Luciano Darderi +110 Odds to Win Match -155 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Alessandro Giannessi vs. Luciano Darderi Trends and Insights

Giannessi is coming off a loss to No. 374-ranked Charles Broom, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Darderi was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 169-ranked Maximilian Marterer, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.

Giannessi has played six matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

Giannessi has played five matches on clay over the past year, and 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

Darderi has played 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.6% of those games.

Darderi has averaged 18.4 games per match (18.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set in five matches on clay courts in the past year.

On April 5, 2022, Giannessi and Darderi played in the ATP Challenger Oeiras 2, Portugal Men Singles 2022 Round of 32. Giannessi took home the win 4-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Giannessi has won two sets versus Darderi (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Darderi's one.

Giannessi and Darderi have matched up for 30 total games, and Giannessi has won more often, claiming 17 of them.

Giannessi and Darderi have squared off one time, averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

