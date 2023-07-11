On Tuesday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 72 in the world) faces Andrea Collarini (No. 195) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 match, Ofner is the favorite (-275) versus Collarini (+195) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Andrea Collarini vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrea Collarini vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 73.3% chance to win.

Andrea Collarini Sebastian Ofner +195 Odds to Win Match -275 33.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 40.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andrea Collarini vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

Collarini is coming off a defeat to No. 120-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic, 5-7, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

Ofner is coming off a 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Through nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Collarini has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 42.5% of them.

In his four matches on clay over the past 12 months, Collarini has played an average of 23.8 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 22 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Ofner is averaging 26.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.7% of those games.

In 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Ofner has averaged 27.0 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 53.2% of the games.

On April 5, 2021, Collarini and Ofner met in the 2021 ATP Challenger Split 1, Croatia Men Singles Round of 32. Collarini took home the victory 6-4, 6-4.

In two total sets against one another, Collarini has won two, while Ofner has claimed zero.

Collarini has captured 12 games (60.0% win rate) versus Ofner, who has claimed eight games.

In one match between Collarini and Ofner, they have played 20 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.