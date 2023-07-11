No. 147-ranked Benoit Paire will meet No. 149 Francesco Maestrelli in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 11.

Against the underdog Paire (+100), Maestrelli is the favorite (-140) to get to the Round of 16.

Benoit Paire vs. Francesco Maestrelli Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Benoit Paire vs. Francesco Maestrelli Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francesco Maestrelli has a 58.3% chance to win.

Benoit Paire Francesco Maestrelli +100 Odds to Win Match -140 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Benoit Paire vs. Francesco Maestrelli Trends and Insights

Paire is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 230-ranked Oscar Otte, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

Maestrelli most recently played on June 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon and was defeated 5-7, 4-6 by No. 137-ranked Hugo Gaston.

Through 26 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Paire has played 23.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.5% of them.

On clay, Paire has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.1 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.0% of games.

Maestrelli is averaging 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 12 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 46.5% of those games.

Maestrelli has averaged 23.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in five matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Paire and Maestrelli have not matched up on the court.

