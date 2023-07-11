Daniel Rincon vs. Leandro Riedi: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 is set for Tuesday, with Leandro Riedi, the No. 166-ranked player, going up against Daniel Rincon, the No. 280-ranked player.
You can watch as Rincon looks to knock out Riedi on ESPN.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Daniel Rincon vs. Leandro Riedi Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Rincon vs. Riedi Matchup Info
- By defeating Luca Castagnola 6-4, 6-1 on Monday, Rincon advanced to the Round of 32.
- Rincon was defeated by Abedallah Shelbayh (3-6, 2-6) on June 24 in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, the Mallorca Championships.
- In his most recent match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Riedi went down 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Oscar Otte.
- This is the first time that Rincon and Riedi have played each other in the last five years.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.