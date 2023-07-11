The Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 is set for Tuesday, with Leandro Riedi, the No. 166-ranked player, going up against Daniel Rincon, the No. 280-ranked player.

You can watch as Rincon looks to knock out Riedi on ESPN.

Daniel Rincon vs. Leandro Riedi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Rincon vs. Riedi Matchup Info