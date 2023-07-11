No. 280-ranked Daniel Rincon will take on No. 166 Leandro Riedi in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 11.

Riedi is the favorite (-210) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Rincon, who is +150.

Daniel Rincon vs. Leandro Riedi Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Daniel Rincon vs. Leandro Riedi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leandro Riedi has a 67.7% chance to win.

Daniel Rincon Leandro Riedi +150 Odds to Win Match -210 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Daniel Rincon vs. Leandro Riedi Trends and Insights

Rincon defeated Luca Castagnola 6-4, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Monday.

In his last match on June 28, 2023, Riedi lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Oscar Otte in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.

Rincon has played eight matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches).

Rincon has played six matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.7 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches).

Riedi is averaging 21.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 12 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.9% of those games.

On clay courts, Riedi has played one match and averaged 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Rincon and Riedi have played in the last five years.

