Lukas Klein (No. 152) will meet Dennis Novak (No. 159) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Tuesday, July 11.

The match is currently even, with Novak and Klein both having -120 odds to win.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Dennis Novak vs. Lukas Klein Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dennis Novak vs. Lukas Klein Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, push has a 54.5% chance to win.

Dennis Novak Lukas Klein -120 Odds to Win Match -120 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 52.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dennis Novak vs. Lukas Klein Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 5, 2023 (his most recent match), Novak was dropped by Milos Raonic 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, 1-6.

In his last match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Klein went down 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 versus Shintaro Mochizuki.

Novak has played 10 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.4 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his two matches on clay over the past year, Novak has played an average of 26.0 games (26.0 in best-of-three matches).

Klein is averaging 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 14 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.2% of those games.

On clay, Klein has played six matches and averaged 20.8 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Novak and Klein each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on September 6, 2022, with Klein securing the win 7-6, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Novak and Klein, each winning two sets against the other.

Klein and Novak have competed in 49 total games, and Klein has won more often, securing 25 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Novak and Klein have averaged 24.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.