Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 will see Dimitar Kuzmanov and Dmitry Popko go head to head at Circolo Tennis Maggioni on Tuesday, July 11.
The Kuzmanov-Popko matchup can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Kuzmanov vs. Popko Matchup Info
- In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Kuzmanov was beaten by Hyeon Chung, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the qualifying round.
- In the qualifying round on Monday, Popko took down No. 491-ranked Gabriele Piraino, winning 6-3, 6-2.
- In the US Open, Popko's last tournament, he clashed with No. 114-ranked Norbert Gombos in the qualification round 2 on August 25 and was beaten 4-6, 6-4, 2-6.
- Kuzmanov and Popko haven't played each other in the last five years.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.