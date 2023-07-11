In the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Dmitry Popko (ranked No. 346) faces Dimitar Kuzmanov (No. 184).

With -200 odds, Kuzmanov is favored over Popko (+140) for this match.

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dimitar Kuzmanov has a 66.7% chance to win.

Dimitar Kuzmanov Dmitry Popko -200 Odds to Win Match +140 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko Trends and Insights

Kuzmanov is coming off a defeat at the hands of Hyeon Chung, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

Popko defeated Gabriele Piraino 6-3, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Monday.

Through 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kuzmanov has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.4% of them.

On clay, Kuzmanov has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 17.3 games per match (17.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.4% of games.

In his two matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Popko is averaging 29.5 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Kuzmanov and Popko have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

