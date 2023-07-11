Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
In the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Dmitry Popko (ranked No. 346) faces Dimitar Kuzmanov (No. 184).
With -200 odds, Kuzmanov is favored over Popko (+140) for this match.
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni
- Court Surface: Clay
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Dimitar Kuzmanov has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Dimitar Kuzmanov
|Dmitry Popko
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|55.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.1
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Dmitry Popko Trends and Insights
- Kuzmanov is coming off a defeat at the hands of Hyeon Chung, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
- Popko defeated Gabriele Piraino 6-3, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Monday.
- Through 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kuzmanov has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.4% of them.
- On clay, Kuzmanov has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 17.3 games per match (17.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.4% of games.
- In his two matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Popko is averaging 29.5 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.2% of those games.
- This is the first time that Kuzmanov and Popko have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
