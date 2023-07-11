Gabriele Piraino vs. Ricardas Berankis: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 is set for Tuesday, with Ricardas Berankis, the No. 204-ranked player, taking on Gabriele Piraino, the No. 491-ranked player.
You can watch ESPN to see Berankis attempt to knock out Piraino.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Gabriele Piraino vs. Ricardas Berankis Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Piraino vs. Berankis Matchup Info
- Piraino remains in the tournament despite coming up short 3-6, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Dmitry Popko.
- Berankis last played on June 28, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon and was taken down 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 by No. 156-ranked Hamad Medjedovic.
- Piraino hasn't gone toe to toe with Berankis in the past five years.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.