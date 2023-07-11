The Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 is set for Tuesday, with Ricardas Berankis, the No. 204-ranked player, taking on Gabriele Piraino, the No. 491-ranked player.

You can watch ESPN to see Berankis attempt to knock out Piraino.

Gabriele Piraino vs. Ricardas Berankis Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Piraino vs. Berankis Matchup Info