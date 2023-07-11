On Tuesday, Flavio Cobolli (No. 150 in the world) meets Gianmarco Ferrari (No. 414) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

Cobolli is favored (-600) in this match, compared to the underdog Ferrari, who is +340.

Gianmarco Ferrari vs. Flavio Cobolli Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Gianmarco Ferrari vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Flavio Cobolli has an 85.7% chance to win.

Gianmarco Ferrari Flavio Cobolli +340 Odds to Win Match -600 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 85.7% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

Gianmarco Ferrari vs. Flavio Cobolli Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 8, 2023 (his last match), Ferrari was dropped by Alexandre Muller 6-2, 6-7, 4-6.

In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Cobolli was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 243-ranked Juan Pablo Ficovich, 3-6, 4-6.

Ferrari has played 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) in his four matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Ferrari has played one match on clay over the past year, and 31.0 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Cobolli has played 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.8% of the games. He averages 21.8 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Cobolli has averaged 22.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Ferrari and Cobolli have not competed against each other.

