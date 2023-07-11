Julian Ocleppo vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Julian Ocleppo, the No. 449-ranked player, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No. 76-ranked player, will the hit court on July 11 for a matchup in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.
You can turn on ESPN to catch the action as Ocleppo attempts to hold off Ramos-Vinolas.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Julian Ocleppo vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Ocleppo vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info
- Ocleppo is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Federico Zeballos in Monday's qualifying round.
- In his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Ocleppo lost to Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 6-7 on May 8, in the qualification round 1.
- Ramos-Vinolas most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 1-6, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 18-ranked Hubert Hurkacz.
- This is the first time that Ocleppo and Ramos-Vinolas have faced each other in the last five years.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.