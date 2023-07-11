On Tuesday, Julian Ocleppo (No. 449 in the world) meets Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 76) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

Ramos-Vinolas carries -275 odds to claim a win versus Ocleppo (+190).

Julian Ocleppo vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Julian Ocleppo vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Albert Ramos-Vinolas has a 73.3% chance to win.

Julian Ocleppo Albert Ramos-Vinolas +190 Odds to Win Match -275 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Julian Ocleppo vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

Ocleppo is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Federico Zeballos in Monday's qualifying round.

In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Ramos-Vinolas was defeated 1-6, 4-6, 4-6 against Hubert Hurkacz.

Ocleppo has played one match over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his one match on clay over the past year, Ocleppo has played an average of 23.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Ramos-Vinolas is averaging 25.5 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.6% of those games.

In 25 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Ramos-Vinolas has averaged 25.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 50.0% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Ocleppo and Ramos-Vinolas have not matched up on the court.

