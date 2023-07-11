On Tuesday, Kimmer Coppejans (No. 188 in the world) takes on Facundo Diaz Acosta (No. 115) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

In the Round of 32, Diaz Acosta is favored over Coppejans, with -300 odds compared to the underdog's +200.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Facundo Diaz Acosta has a 75.0% chance to win.

Kimmer Coppejans Facundo Diaz Acosta +200 Odds to Win Match -300 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Trends and Insights

Coppejans lost 7-6, 3-6, 3-6, 6-7 against Alex de Minaur in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

In his most recent match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Diaz Acosta was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 versus Sho Shimabukuro.

In his eight matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Coppejans has played an average of 31.0 games (26.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his two matches on clay over the past year, Coppejans has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Diaz Acosta has played 13 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.1% of the games. He averages 26.3 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

On clay, Diaz Acosta has played nine matches and averaged 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

In the one match between Coppejans and Diaz Acosta dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Seville, Spain Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals, Diaz Acosta came out on top 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.

Diaz Acosta and Coppejans have matched up in three total sets, with Diaz Acosta securing two of them and Coppejans one.

Diaz Acosta has bettered Coppejans in 16 of 30 total games between them, good for a 53.3% win rate.

Diaz Acosta and Coppejans have matched up one time, and they have averaged 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.