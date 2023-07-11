No. 253-ranked Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida will meet No. 228 Nerman Fatic in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 11.

Compared to the underdog Fatic (-110), Pucinelli de Almeida is favored (-125) to advance to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Nerman Fatic Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Nerman Fatic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida has a 55.6% chance to win.

Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida Nerman Fatic -125 Odds to Win Match -110 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Nerman Fatic Trends and Insights

Pucinelli de Almeida came up short 2-6, 3-6 versus Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the qualifying round of the Rio Open presented by Claro (his last match).

In his last match on April 16, 2023, Fatic lost 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 versus Elias Ymer in the qualifying round of the Banja Luka Open.

Pucinelli de Almeida has played 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his one match on clay over the past 12 months, Pucinelli de Almeida has played an average of 17.0 games (17.0 in best-of-three matches).

Fatic is averaging 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) in his two matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 44.0% of those games.

On clay, Fatic has played two matches and averaged 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Pucinelli de Almeida and Fatic have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.