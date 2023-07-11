In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 256-ranked Matteo Gigante versus No. 264 Michael Geerts.

In the Round of 32, Gigante is favored over Geerts, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +170.

Michael Geerts vs. Matteo Gigante Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Michael Geerts vs. Matteo Gigante Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Gigante has a 71.4% chance to win.

Michael Geerts Matteo Gigante +170 Odds to Win Match -250 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

Michael Geerts vs. Matteo Gigante Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Mallorca Championships, Geerts was defeated by No. 274-ranked James Mccabe, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, in the qualifying round.

Gigante is coming off a 4-6, 2-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 180-ranked Harold Mayot in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

In his six matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Geerts has played an average of 22.3 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Geerts has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 39.7% of games.

In the past 12 months, Gigante has competed in seven total matches (across all court types), winning 48.5% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On clay, Gigante has played four matches and averaged 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Geerts and Gigante have not matched up against each other since 2015.

