In the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 146-ranked Norbert Gombos takes on No. 344 Manuel Guinard.

With -145 odds, Gombos is favored over Guinard (+105) for this matchup.

Norbert Gombos vs. Manuel Guinard Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Norbert Gombos vs. Manuel Guinard Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Norbert Gombos has a 59.2% chance to win.

Norbert Gombos Manuel Guinard -145 Odds to Win Match +105 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Norbert Gombos vs. Manuel Guinard Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2023 (his last match), Gombos lost to Laurent Lokoli 3-6, 6-7.

In his most recent match on May 20, 2023, Guinard came up short 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 against Lloyd Harris in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Through 13 matches over the past year (across all court types), Gombos has played 24.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.2% of them.

Gombos has played six matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Guinard has played 16 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.9% of those games.

On clay, Guinard has played four matches and averaged 23.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

Gombos and Guinard have not competed against each other since 2015.

