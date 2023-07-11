On Tuesday, Salvatore Caruso (No. 261 in the world) faces Ricardas Berankis (No. 204) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Caruso (+105), Berankis is favored with -145 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Salvatore Caruso vs. Ricardas Berankis Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Salvatore Caruso vs. Ricardas Berankis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ricardas Berankis has a 59.2% chance to win.

Salvatore Caruso Ricardas Berankis +105 Odds to Win Match -145 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Salvatore Caruso vs. Ricardas Berankis Trends and Insights

Caruso came up short 4-6, 7-5, 2-6 versus Daniel Rincon in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open (his last match).

In his most recent match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Berankis went down 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 against Hamad Medjedovic.

Through two matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Caruso has played 26.5 games per match (26.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 43.4% of them.

In his one match on clay over the past 12 months, Caruso has played an average of 30.0 games (30.0 in best-of-three matches).

Berankis is averaging 21.9 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 17 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.8% of those games.

On clay, Berankis has played five matches and averaged 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Caruso and Berankis have played one time dating back to 2015, in the 2019 ATP Challenger Rennes, France Men Singles Round of 16. Berankis won that bout 6-3, 6-2.

In two total sets against one another, Berankis has taken two, while Caruso has claimed zero.

Berankis has bettered Caruso in 12 of 17 total games between them, good for a 70.6% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Caruso and Berankis are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.