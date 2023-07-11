In the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 182-ranked Oleksii Krutykh against No. 95 Thiago Monteiro.

In this Round of 32 match, Monteiro is favored (-225) against Krutykh (+160) .

Thiago Monteiro vs. Oleksii Krutykh Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Thiago Monteiro vs. Oleksii Krutykh Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Monteiro has a 69.2% chance to win.

Thiago Monteiro Oleksii Krutykh -225 Odds to Win Match +160 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Thiago Monteiro vs. Oleksii Krutykh Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Monteiro was defeated by No. 43-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 128.

Krutykh is coming off a 1-6, 6-1, 3-6 loss to No. 95-ranked Fabian Marozsan in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Monteiro has played 27.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.9% of them.

On clay, Monteiro has played 17 matches over the past year, totaling 29.2 games per match (27.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.1% of games.

Krutykh has averaged 25.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 15 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.1% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Krutykh has played seven matches and averaged 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Monteiro and Krutykh have not competed against each other.

