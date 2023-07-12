In Wednesday's Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023, Elias Ymer, the No. 169-ranked player, will square off against Juan Pablo Varillas (ranked No. 63).

Ymer's matchup with Varillas can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Elias Ymer vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Court Surface: Clay

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ymer vs. Varillas Matchup Info

By defeating No. 165-ranked Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-3 on Monday, Ymer advanced to the Round of 16.

In the the Wimbledon, Ymer's previous tournament, he was beaten 3-6, 6-7 by No. 95-ranked Fabian Marozsan on June 28 in the qualification round 2 round.

Varillas will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 207-ranked Federico Delbonis in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In the round of 128 of his most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) on July 3, Varillas was beaten by No. 16-ranked Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 1-6, 5-7.

Ymer and Varillas have matched up on one occasion in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the 2021 ATP Challenger Rome 1, Italy Men Singles, and Varillas was victorious, winning 6-4, 6-3.

In two total sets, Varillas has the upper hand, winning two of them, while Ymer has won zero.

Varillas has bested Ymer in 19 total games between them, securing 12 games (63.2%) against Ymer's seven.

Ymer vs. Varillas Odds and Probabilities

Elias Ymer Juan Pablo Varillas +160 Odds to Win Match -225 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

