In the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 63-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas versus No. 169 Elias Ymer.

Varillas is the favorite (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Ymer, who is +160.

Elias Ymer vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Elias Ymer vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Pablo Varillas has a 69.2% chance to win.

Elias Ymer Juan Pablo Varillas +160 Odds to Win Match -225 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Elias Ymer vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

Ymer is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 165-ranked Damir Dzumhur in Monday's Round of 32.

Varillas made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 207-ranked Federico Delbonis 6-4, 6-1 on Monday.

Ymer has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Ymer has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 23.8 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.2% of games.

Varillas has played 35 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.6 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.4% of those games.

In 28 matches on clay courts in the past year, Varillas has averaged 23.5 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 51.1% of the games.

On April 23, 2021, Ymer and Varillas matched up in the 2021 ATP Challenger Rome 1, Italy Men Singles quarterfinals. Varillas took home the win 6-4, 6-3.

Varillas has claimed two sets versus Ymer (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Ymer's zero.

Varillas has the edge in 19 total games versus Ymer, capturing 12 of them.

Varillas and Ymer have matched up one time, and they have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

