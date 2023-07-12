In Wednesday's Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023, Flavio Cobolli, the No. 150-ranked player, will play Hernan Casanova (ranked No. 259).

You can tune in to ESPN to see the match unfold as Cobolli attempts to hold off Casanova.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Hernan Casanova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Cobolli vs. Casanova Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Cobolli advanced past No. 414-ranked Gianmarco Ferrari, 6-3, 6-1.

Cobolli was eliminated by Juan Pablo Ficovich (3-6, 4-6) on June 26 in the qualification round 1 of his previous tournament, the Wimbledon.

Casanova made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 135-ranked Raul Brancaccio 7-6, 6-2 on Monday.

In his last tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon) on May 20, Casanova played Alvaro Lopez San Martin in the qualification round 1 and was defeated 3-6, 0-6.

This is the first time that Cobolli and Casanova have faced each other in the last five years.

Cobolli vs. Casanova Odds and Probabilities

Flavio Cobolli Hernan Casanova -450 Odds to Win Match +290 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

