In the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Flavio Cobolli (ranked No. 150) takes on Hernan Casanova (No. 259).

In this Round of 16 match versus Casanova (+290), Cobolli is favored with -450 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Flavio Cobolli vs. Hernan Casanova Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Flavio Cobolli vs. Hernan Casanova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Flavio Cobolli has an 81.8% chance to win.

Flavio Cobolli Hernan Casanova -450 Odds to Win Match +290 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Flavio Cobolli vs. Hernan Casanova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Cobolli defeated Gianmarco Ferrari 6-3, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Casanova beat No. 135-ranked Raul Brancaccio, winning 7-6, 6-2.

Cobolli has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.8 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Cobolli has played an average of 22.7 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Casanova has played six matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.8% of those games.

On clay, Casanova has played five matches and averaged 20.4 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Cobolli and Casanova have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.