On Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (5-14) will try to snap a three-game home losing streak when taking on the New York Liberty (13-4), airing at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and YES

NBA TV and YES Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Liberty have covered seven times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

The Fever have compiled an 11-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season, Indiana has an ATS record of 4-0.

So far this season, nine out of the Liberty's 16 games have hit the over.

So far this season, 10 out of the Fever's 18 games with an over/under have hit the over.

