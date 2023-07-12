The Indiana Fever (5-14) will look to break a three-game home losing skid when hosting the New York Liberty (13-4) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES.

The game has no set line.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV and YES

Liberty vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 86 Fever 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.7

Liberty vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, New York is 7-9-0 this season.

New York has seen nine of its 16 games go over the point total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best squad in the league in points scored (87.4 per game) and fourth in points conceded (80.9).

In 2023, New York is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.2 per game) and fourth in rebounds conceded (34.1).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are third-worst in the league in committing them (14.0 per game). And they are second-worst in forcing them (12.6 per game).

In 2023 the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (10.4 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.1% from downtown, the Liberty are eighth and ninth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023, New York has attempted 60.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.7% of New York's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 33.3% have been 3-pointers.

