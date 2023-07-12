Lukas Neumayer vs. Facundo Bagnis: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Salzburg Tennis Club is the site where Lukas Neumayer and Facundo Bagnis will meet on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.
Tune in on ESPN as Bagnis looks to take down Neumayer.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lukas Neumayer vs. Facundo Bagnis Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Neumayer vs. Bagnis Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Neumayer defeated Sumit Nagal 6-4, 7-6.
- In the the Generali Open, Neumayer's previous tournament, he was defeated 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 by No. 124-ranked Vit Kopriva on July 23 in the round of 16 round.
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Bagnis beat No. 187-ranked Maximilian Neuchrist, winning 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.
- Bagnis was eliminated in the qualification final of his last tournament (the French Open) on May 25, when he lost 6-2, 5-7, 0-6 to Pedro Martinez.
- This is the first time that Neumayer and Bagnis have played each other in the last five years.
Neumayer vs. Bagnis Odds and Probabilities
|Lukas Neumayer
|Facundo Bagnis
|+220
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|38.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.