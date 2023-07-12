Salzburg Tennis Club is the site where Lukas Neumayer and Facundo Bagnis will meet on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

Lukas Neumayer vs. Facundo Bagnis Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Neumayer vs. Bagnis Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Neumayer defeated Sumit Nagal 6-4, 7-6.

In the the Generali Open, Neumayer's previous tournament, he was defeated 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 by No. 124-ranked Vit Kopriva on July 23 in the round of 16 round.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Bagnis beat No. 187-ranked Maximilian Neuchrist, winning 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

Bagnis was eliminated in the qualification final of his last tournament (the French Open) on May 25, when he lost 6-2, 5-7, 0-6 to Pedro Martinez.

This is the first time that Neumayer and Bagnis have played each other in the last five years.

Neumayer vs. Bagnis Odds and Probabilities

Lukas Neumayer Facundo Bagnis +220 Odds to Win Match -350 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 38.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.8

