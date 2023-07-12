Lukas Neumayer (No. 269 ranking) will face Facundo Bagnis (No. 126) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Wednesday, July 12.

Against the underdog Neumayer (+220), Bagnis is the favorite (-350) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Lukas Neumayer vs. Facundo Bagnis Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Lukas Neumayer vs. Facundo Bagnis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Facundo Bagnis has a 77.8% chance to win.

Lukas Neumayer Facundo Bagnis +220 Odds to Win Match -350 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 38.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.8

Lukas Neumayer vs. Facundo Bagnis Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Neumayer beat Sumit Nagal 6-4, 7-6.

Bagnis beat Maximilian Neuchrist 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In his two matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Neumayer has played an average of 21.5 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Neumayer has played one match over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 42.3% of games.

In his 26 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Bagnis is averaging 23.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.6% of those games.

In 15 matches on clay courts in the past year, Bagnis has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 50.7% of the games.

Neumayer and Bagnis have not matched up against each other since 2015.

