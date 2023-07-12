In Wednesday's Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023, Michael Geerts, the No. 264-ranked player, will compete against Dimitar Kuzmanov (ranked No. 184).

Michael Geerts vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Geerts vs. Kuzmanov Matchup Info

Geerts advanced past Matteo Gigante 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In the the Mallorca Championships, Geerts' most recent tournament, he was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 by No. 274-ranked James Mccabe on June 24 in the qualification round 1 round.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kuzmanov clinched a victory against No. 346-ranked Dmitry Popko, winning 6-2, 6-3.

In the qualification round 1 of his previous tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 26, Kuzmanov was beaten by No. -ranked Hyeon Chung 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Geerts hasn't matched up with Kuzmanov in the past five years.

Geerts vs. Kuzmanov Odds and Probabilities

Michael Geerts Dimitar Kuzmanov +220 Odds to Win Match -350 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 37.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.4

