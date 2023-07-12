Michael Geerts vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
In Wednesday's Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023, Michael Geerts, the No. 264-ranked player, will compete against Dimitar Kuzmanov (ranked No. 184).
Turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Geerts looks to take down Kuzmanov.
Michael Geerts vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Geerts vs. Kuzmanov Matchup Info
- Geerts advanced past Matteo Gigante 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In the the Mallorca Championships, Geerts' most recent tournament, he was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 by No. 274-ranked James Mccabe on June 24 in the qualification round 1 round.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kuzmanov clinched a victory against No. 346-ranked Dmitry Popko, winning 6-2, 6-3.
- In the qualification round 1 of his previous tournament (the Wimbledon) on June 26, Kuzmanov was beaten by No. -ranked Hyeon Chung 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- Geerts hasn't matched up with Kuzmanov in the past five years.
Geerts vs. Kuzmanov Odds and Probabilities
|Michael Geerts
|Dimitar Kuzmanov
|+220
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|37.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.4
