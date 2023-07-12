In a match slated for Wednesday, Dimitar Kuzmanov (No. 184 in rankings) will face Michael Geerts (No. 264) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

In the Round of 16, Kuzmanov is favored over Geerts, with -350 odds against the underdog's +220.

Michael Geerts vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Michael Geerts vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dimitar Kuzmanov has a 77.8% chance to win.

Michael Geerts Dimitar Kuzmanov +220 Odds to Win Match -350 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 37.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.4

Michael Geerts vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Geerts beat No. 256-ranked Matteo Gigante, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Kuzmanov won 6-2, 6-3 versus Dmitry Popko in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through six matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Geerts has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 39.6% of them.

In his three matches on clay over the past 12 months, Geerts has played an average of 22.7 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

Kuzmanov has played 14 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 19.6 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

Kuzmanov has averaged 17.3 games per match (17.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set through seven matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Geerts and Kuzmanov have not played against each other.

