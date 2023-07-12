Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (13-4) into a road game against the Indiana Fever (5-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 80-76 in its last game against Seattle. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Stewart, who ended the game with 20 points and eight rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu posted 20 points and eight assists. With a final score of 77-76, Indiana lost to Dallas the last time out. Aliyah Boston led the team (18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 58.3 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-500 to win)

Liberty (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+400 to win)

Fever (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV and YES

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been carried by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by tallying 87.4 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (80.9 per contest).

New York is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 36.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 34.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 24.3 per game (best in WNBA).

It's been rough sledding for New York in terms of turnovers, as it is accumulating 14 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA) and forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (second-worst).

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Liberty, who are draining 10.4 threes per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 38.4% from three-point land (best).

New York is eighth in the WNBA with 7.5 threes allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with a 35.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Liberty's offense has been slightly better at home, where they average 87.9 points per game, compared to road games, where they record 86.8 per game. On defense, they have been slightly worse at home, where they concede 81.4 points per game, versus on the road, where they let opponents to average 80.3 per game.

New York rebounds better at home than on the road (36.8 RPG at home, 35.6 on the road), and it allows its opponents to pull down more boards in home games than in road games (34.4 at home, 33.8 on the road).

The Liberty average 24.7 assists per home contest, 0.8 more than their road game average in 2023 (23.9). So far in the 2023 WNBA campaign, New York is committing more turnovers in home games (14.6 per game) than away (13.4), and is forcing more turnovers at home (12.7 per game) compared to on the road (12.5).

This year, the Liberty are averaging 10.6 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.1 on the road (while making 38.5% from distance in home games compared to 38.4% on the road).

This year, New York is averaging 7.4 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.6 on the road (while allowing 32.2% shooting from distance in home games compared to 38.9% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been the moneyline favorite 15 total times this season. They've gone 12-3 in those games.

The Liberty have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

New York's record against the spread is 7-9-0.

New York has an ATS record of 3-6 as 8.5-point favorites or greater.

The Liberty have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.