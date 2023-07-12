Richard Gasquet and Luca Nardi are scheduled to meet in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 at Circolo Tennis Maggioni on July 12.

Richard Gasquet vs. Luca Nardi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Gasquet vs. Nardi Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Gasquet eliminated No. 475-ranked Marcello Serafini, 7-5, 6-2.

In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Gasquet lost in the round of 128 to No. 71-ranked Corentin Moutet, 3-6, 5-7, 5-7 on July 3.

Nardi took home the win 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 versus Marc Polmans in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In the Wimbledon, Nardi's previous tournament, he played No. 105-ranked Taro Daniel in the qualification round 2 on June 28 and was defeated 3-6, 3-6.

Gasquet and Nardi haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Gasquet vs. Nardi Odds and Probabilities

Richard Gasquet Luca Nardi -155 Odds to Win Match +110 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

