In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 154-ranked Luca Nardi against No. 51 Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet is favored (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Nardi, who is +110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Richard Gasquet vs. Luca Nardi Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Richard Gasquet vs. Luca Nardi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 60.8% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Luca Nardi -155 Odds to Win Match +110 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Richard Gasquet vs. Luca Nardi Trends and Insights

Gasquet defeated Marcello Serafini 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Nardi advanced to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 176-ranked Marc Polmans 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

Gasquet has played 24.8 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On clay, Gasquet has played 12 matches over the past year, totaling 24.4 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.1% of games.

Nardi has played 28 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.9% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Nardi has played 13 matches and averaged 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Gasquet and Nardi have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.