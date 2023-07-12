On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (14-5) hit the court against the Chicago Sky (8-11) at 12:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sky matchup.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -170 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -170 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sun have put together a 9-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sky have covered nine times in 18 games with a spread this year.
  • Connecticut has an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
  • Chicago has covered the spread six times this season (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • Sun games have hit the over 13 out of 18 times this season.
  • So far this season, eight out of the Sky's 18 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

