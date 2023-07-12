On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (14-5) hit the court against the Chicago Sky (8-11) at 12:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sky matchup.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS

NBCS-BOS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sun have put together a 9-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sky have covered nine times in 18 games with a spread this year.

Connecticut has an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Chicago has covered the spread six times this season (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Sun games have hit the over 13 out of 18 times this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Sky's 18 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

