The Connecticut Sun (14-5) travel to face the Chicago Sky (8-11) after DeWanna Bonner racked up 28 points in the Sun's 92-84 win over the Mystics. The game airs on NBCS-BOS at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 83 Sky 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Sun vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut is 9-9-0 against the spread this year.

Connecticut has played 18 games this season, and 13 of them have gone over the total.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are fourth in the WNBA in points scored (84.8 per game) and third-best in points conceded (79.5).

With 34.2 rebounds per game and 34.5 rebounds conceded, Connecticut is eighth and sixth in the WNBA, respectively.

In 2023, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.2).

Beyond the arc, the Sun are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.1). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

In 2023 the Sun are second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.2%).

In 2023, Connecticut has taken 71.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.9% of Connecticut's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 23.1% have been 3-pointers.

