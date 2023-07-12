Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Daniel Rincon: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
In Wednesday's Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023, Thiago Agustin Tirante, the No. 132-ranked player, will square off against Daniel Rincon (ranked No. 280).
Turn on ESPN to catch the action as Tirante attempts to take down Rincon.
Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Daniel Rincon Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Clay
Tirante vs. Rincon Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Tirante defeated Peter Buldorini 6-2, 6-2.
- Tirante was beaten by Gauthier Onclin (2-6, 0-6) on June 26 in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, the Wimbledon.
- Rincon advanced past Leandro Riedi 6-4, 4-3 on Tuesday, making the Round of 16.
- In the qualification round 1 of his previous tournament (the Mallorca Championships) on June 24, Rincon was eliminated by No. 237-ranked Abedallah Shelbayh 3-6, 2-6.
- Tirante hasn't played Rincon in the past five years.
Tirante vs. Rincon Odds and Probabilities
|Thiago Agustin Tirante
|Daniel Rincon
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|55.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.1
