In Wednesday's Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023, Thiago Agustin Tirante, the No. 132-ranked player, will square off against Daniel Rincon (ranked No. 280).

Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Daniel Rincon Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Tirante vs. Rincon Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Tirante defeated Peter Buldorini 6-2, 6-2.

Tirante was beaten by Gauthier Onclin (2-6, 0-6) on June 26 in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, the Wimbledon.

Rincon advanced past Leandro Riedi 6-4, 4-3 on Tuesday, making the Round of 16.

In the qualification round 1 of his previous tournament (the Mallorca Championships) on June 24, Rincon was eliminated by No. 237-ranked Abedallah Shelbayh 3-6, 2-6.

Tirante hasn't played Rincon in the past five years.

Tirante vs. Rincon Odds and Probabilities

Thiago Agustin Tirante Daniel Rincon -210 Odds to Win Match +145 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

