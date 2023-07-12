Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Daniel Rincon: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
In the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Daniel Rincon (ranked No. 280) takes on Thiago Agustin Tirante (No. 132).
With -210 odds, Tirante is favored over Rincon (+145) for this match.
Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Daniel Rincon Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni
- Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Daniel Rincon Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Agustin Tirante has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Thiago Agustin Tirante
|Daniel Rincon
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|55.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.1
Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Daniel Rincon Trends and Insights
- By taking down Peter Buldorini 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, Tirante advanced to the Round of 16.
- In his last scheduled match, Rincon was handed a walkover win over Leandro Riedi at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.
- Tirante has played 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.8 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches).
- In his nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Tirante has played an average of 23.9 games (20.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In his eight matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Rincon is averaging 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 45.6% of those games.
- On clay, Rincon has played six matches and averaged 26.7 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Tirante and Rincon have not met on the court.
