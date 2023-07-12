The Round of 16 at the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 is set for Wednesday, with Marco Trungelliti, the No. 236-ranked player, going up against Thiago Monteiro, the No. 95-ranked player.

Tune in to watch Monteiro and Trungelliti on ESPN.

Thiago Monteiro vs. Marco Trungelliti Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Monteiro vs. Trungelliti Matchup Info

Monteiro took down Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Monteiro was beaten by Christopher Eubanks (6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 3-6) on July 5 in the round of 128 of his previous tournament, the Wimbledon.

Trungelliti will look to stay on track after a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 161-ranked Alexander Ritschard in the Round of 32 on Monday.

On June 26, Trungelliti lost to No. 105-ranked Taro Daniel, 2-6, 4-6, in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon.

Trungelliti has the advantage over Monteiro, as he owns a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matchups. Their last meeting, which took place at the ATP Challenger Madrid, Spain Men Singles 2022 on April 16, 2022, went to Trungelliti, who tallied a 7-6, 7-6 victory.

In four sets between Trungelliti and Monteiro, Trungelliti has run the table, winning all of them.

Trungelliti and Monteiro have matched up for 45 games, and it's been Trungelliti who has taken the reins, winning 26 of them. Monteiro has been victorious in 19 games.

Monteiro vs. Trungelliti Odds and Probabilities

Thiago Monteiro Marco Trungelliti -375 Odds to Win Match +250 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 28.6% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

