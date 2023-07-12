In a match slated for Wednesday, Marco Trungelliti (No. 236 in rankings) will meet Thiago Monteiro (No. 95) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

Monteiro is getting -375 odds to grab a spot in the quarterfinals against Trungelliti (+250).

Thiago Monteiro vs. Marco Trungelliti Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Thiago Monteiro vs. Marco Trungelliti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Monteiro has a 78.9% chance to win.

Thiago Monteiro Marco Trungelliti -375 Odds to Win Match +250 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 28.6% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Thiago Monteiro vs. Marco Trungelliti Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Monteiro beat No. 182-ranked Oleksii Krutykh, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

Trungelliti came out on top 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 versus Alexander Ritschard in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Monteiro has played 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

Monteiro has played 17 matches on clay over the past year, and 29.2 games per match (27.5 in best-of-three matches).

Trungelliti has played 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.9 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.2% of those games.

Trungelliti has averaged 23.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in four matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Going back to 2015, Trungelliti and Monteiro have met two times, and Trungelliti is 2-0, including a 7-6, 7-6 win for Trungelliti at the ATP Challenger Madrid, Spain Men Singles 2022 on April 16, 2022, the last time these two matched up.

In terms of sets, Trungelliti has won four against Monteiro (100.0%), while Monteiro has claimed zero.

Trungelliti and Monteiro have matched up for 45 total games, and Trungelliti has won more often, claiming 26 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Monteiro and Trungelliti have averaged 22.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

