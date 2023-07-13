The Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 will see Alejandro Tabilo and Ricardas Berankis go head to head at Circolo Tennis Maggioni on Thursday, July 13.

Tabilo's matchup with Berankis can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Ricardas Berankis Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Tabilo vs. Berankis Matchup Info

By beating No. 179-ranked Genaro Alberto Olivieri 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday, Tabilo reached the Round of 16.

In his previous tournament (the Wimbledon), Tabilo was eliminated by Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 on June 26, in the qualification round 1.

In the Wimbledon (his most recent tournament), Berankis was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 156-ranked Hamad Medjedovic, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6.

Tabilo and Berankis haven't played each other in the last five years.

Tabilo vs. Berankis Odds and Probabilities

Alejandro Tabilo Ricardas Berankis -400 Odds to Win Match +260 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

