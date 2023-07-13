In the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Thursday, Alejandro Tabilo (ranked No. 145) meets Ricardas Berankis (No. 204).

Compared to the underdog Berankis (+260), Tabilo is the favorite (-400) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Ricardas Berankis Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Ricardas Berankis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Tabilo has an 80.0% chance to win.

Alejandro Tabilo Ricardas Berankis -400 Odds to Win Match +260 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Ricardas Berankis Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 179-ranked Genaro Alberto Olivieri 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday, Tabilo reached the Round of 16.

In his last match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Berankis went down 6-7, 7-6, 4-6 versus Hamad Medjedovic.

In his 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tabilo has played an average of 25.4 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Tabilo has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 25.1 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.1% of games.

In the past year, Berankis has competed in 17 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.8% of the games. He averages 21.9 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On clay surfaces, Berankis has played five matches and averaged 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Tabilo and Berankis have not matched up against each other since 2015.

