Thursday's Round of 16 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 includes a match between Benoit Paire and Carlos Sanchez Jover at Circolo Tennis Maggioni.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Paire tries to knock out Sanchez Jover.

Benoit Paire vs. Carlos Sanchez Jover Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Paire vs. Sanchez Jover Matchup Info

Paire was defeated 3-6, 3-6 against Oscar Otte in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

Sanchez Jover made it past Alexander Weis 6-4, 4-1 in the Round of 32.

Paire hasn't matched up with Sanchez Jover in the past five years.

Paire vs. Sanchez Jover Odds and Probabilities

Benoit Paire Carlos Sanchez Jover -350 Odds to Win Match +220 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

