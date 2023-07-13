In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 147-ranked Benoit Paire meets No. 401 Carlos Sanchez Jover.

Against the underdog Sanchez Jover (+220), Paire is favored (-350) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Benoit Paire vs. Carlos Sanchez Jover Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Benoit Paire vs. Carlos Sanchez Jover Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Benoit Paire has a 77.8% chance to win.

Benoit Paire Carlos Sanchez Jover -350 Odds to Win Match +220 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Benoit Paire vs. Carlos Sanchez Jover Trends and Insights

Paire most recently played on June 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the match finished in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 230-ranked Oscar Otte .

Sanchez Jover made it past Alexander Weis 6-4, 4-1 in the Round of 32.

Paire has played 23.5 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 10 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Paire has played an average of 26.1 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Sanchez Jover has played three matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 17.7 games per match (17.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 66.0% of those games.

In three matches on clay courts in the past year, Sanchez Jover has averaged 17.7 games per match (17.7 in best-of-three matches) and 13.3 games per set, winning 66.0% of the games.

This is the first time that Paire and Sanchez Jover have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.