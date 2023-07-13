The Round of 16 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 will feature Luciano Darderi and Albert Ramos-Vinolas matching up on Thursday, July 13 in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy.

You can watch ESPN to take in the action as Darderi attempts to knock out Ramos-Vinolas.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Darderi vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info

By defeating No. 474-ranked Facundo Juarez 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday, Darderi advanced to the Round of 16.

In the the Wimbledon, Darderi's previous tournament, he was beaten 7-5, 1-6, 1-6 by No. 169-ranked Maximilian Marterer on June 26 in the qualification round 1 round.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Ramos-Vinolas beat No. 449-ranked Julian Ocleppo, winning 7-5, 6-4.

In the Wimbledon, Ramos-Vinolas' last tournament, he matched up with No. 18-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 128 on July 3 and was beaten 1-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Darderi hasn't faced Ramos-Vinolas in the past five years.

Darderi vs. Ramos-Vinolas Odds and Probabilities

Luciano Darderi Albert Ramos-Vinolas +160 Odds to Win Match -225 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.