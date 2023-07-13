On Thursday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 76 in the world) meets Luciano Darderi (No. 229) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

With -225 odds, Ramos-Vinolas is favored over Darderi (+160) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

  • Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, July 13
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni
  • Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
  • Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Albert Ramos-Vinolas has a 69.2% chance to win.

Luciano Darderi Albert Ramos-Vinolas
+160 Odds to Win Match -225
38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2%
45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

  • Darderi defeated Facundo Juarez 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Ramos-Vinolas was victorious 7-5, 6-4 against Julian Ocleppo in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Darderi has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
  • On clay, Darderi has played five matches over the past year, totaling 18.4 games per match (18.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.3% of games.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has played 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.5 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.6% of those games.
  • In 25 matches on clay courts in the past year, Ramos-Vinolas has averaged 25.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 50.0% of the games.
  • This is the first time that Darderi and Ramos-Vinolas have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.