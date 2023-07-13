On Thursday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 76 in the world) meets Luciano Darderi (No. 229) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

With -225 odds, Ramos-Vinolas is favored over Darderi (+160) in this match.

Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Albert Ramos-Vinolas has a 69.2% chance to win.

Luciano Darderi Albert Ramos-Vinolas +160 Odds to Win Match -225 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

Darderi defeated Facundo Juarez 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Ramos-Vinolas was victorious 7-5, 6-4 against Julian Ocleppo in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Darderi has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Darderi has played five matches over the past year, totaling 18.4 games per match (18.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.3% of games.

Ramos-Vinolas has played 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.5 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.6% of those games.

In 25 matches on clay courts in the past year, Ramos-Vinolas has averaged 25.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 50.0% of the games.

This is the first time that Darderi and Ramos-Vinolas have played in the last five years.

