Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
On Thursday, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 76 in the world) meets Luciano Darderi (No. 229) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.
With -225 odds, Ramos-Vinolas is favored over Darderi (+160) in this match.
Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, July 13
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni
- Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Albert Ramos-Vinolas has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Luciano Darderi
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|45.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.3
Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights
- Darderi defeated Facundo Juarez 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Ramos-Vinolas was victorious 7-5, 6-4 against Julian Ocleppo in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Darderi has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- On clay, Darderi has played five matches over the past year, totaling 18.4 games per match (18.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.3% of games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.5 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.6% of those games.
- In 25 matches on clay courts in the past year, Ramos-Vinolas has averaged 25.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 50.0% of the games.
- This is the first time that Darderi and Ramos-Vinolas have played in the last five years.
