Lukas Klein, the No. 152-ranked player, and Sebastian Ofner, the No. 72-ranked player, will meet on July 13 for a matchup in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

Lukas Klein vs. Sebastian Ofner Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Klein vs. Ofner Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Klein advanced past No. 159-ranked Dennis Novak, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Klein went down in the qualification round 2 to No. 209-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 on June 28.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Ofner defeated No. 195-ranked Andrea Collarini, winning 6-4, 6-2.

In the Wimbledon, Ofner's most recent tournament, he went head to head with No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka in the round of 128 on July 5 and was beaten 4-6, 4-6, 4-6.

In the lone matchup between Klein and Ofner in the last five years, which took place in the semifinals at ATP Challenger Prague, Czech Republic Men Singles 2023, Ofner came out on top, securing the 7-6, 0-6, 6-3 win.

Ofner has taken two sets against Klein, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Klein has claimed one set.

Klein and Ofner have played 28 total games, with Klein winning 15 games and Ofner being victorious in 13.

Klein vs. Ofner Odds and Probabilities

