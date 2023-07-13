In the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 152-ranked Lukas Klein faces No. 72 Sebastian Ofner.

Compared to the underdog Klein (+170), Ofner is favored (-250) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Lukas Klein vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Lukas Klein vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 71.4% chance to win.

Lukas Klein Sebastian Ofner +170 Odds to Win Match -250 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Lukas Klein vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

Klein is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 victory over No. 159-ranked Dennis Novak in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Ofner will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 195-ranked Andrea Collarini in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 14 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Klein has played 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.2% of them.

In his six matches on clay over the past 12 months, Klein has played an average of 20.8 games (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Ofner has played 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 26.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Ofner has averaged 27.0 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

In the only match between Klein and Ofner dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Prague, Czech Republic Men Singles 2023 semifinals, Ofner was victorious 7-6, 0-6, 6-3.

Ofner and Klein have squared off in three sets against on another, with Ofner claiming two of them.

Klein and Ofner have competed in 28 total games, and Klein has won more often, capturing 15 of them.

In their one match against each other, Klein and Ofner are averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets.

