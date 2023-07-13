Salzburg Tennis Club in Salzburg, Austria is the site where Manuel Guinard and Filip Misolic will collide on Thursday in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

You can catch the action on ESPN as Misolic attempts to take down Guinard.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Manuel Guinard vs. Filip Misolic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Guinard vs. Misolic Matchup Info

By taking down No. 146-ranked Norbert Gombos 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday, Guinard advanced to the Round of 16.

Guinard was eliminated by Lloyd Harris (6-3, 4-6, 1-6) on May 20 in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Misolic made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 453-ranked Sandro Kopp 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday.

On June 26, Misolic was defeated by No. 159-ranked Dennis Novak, 3-6, 5-7, in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon.

Guinard and Misolic haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Guinard vs. Misolic Odds and Probabilities

Manuel Guinard Filip Misolic +135 Odds to Win Match -190 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.