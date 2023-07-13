Manuel Guinard vs. Filip Misolic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Manuel Guinard (No. 344 ranking) will meet Filip Misolic (No. 141) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Thursday, July 13.
Compared to the underdog Guinard (+135), Misolic is the favorite (-190) to get to the quarterfinals.
Manuel Guinard vs. Filip Misolic Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, July 13
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club
- Location: Salzburg, Austria
- Court Surface: Clay
Manuel Guinard vs. Filip Misolic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Filip Misolic has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Manuel Guinard
|Filip Misolic
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|44.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.3
Manuel Guinard vs. Filip Misolic Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 146-ranked Norbert Gombos 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday, Guinard advanced to the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Misolic defeated No. 453-ranked Sandro Kopp, winning 7-5, 6-2.
- Guinard has played 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 16 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Guinard has played four matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Misolic is averaging 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 22 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.4% of those games.
- In nine matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Misolic has averaged 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 47.5% of the games.
- Dating back to 2015, Guinard and Misolic have not competed against each other.
