Manuel Guinard (No. 344 ranking) will meet Filip Misolic (No. 141) in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Thursday, July 13.

Compared to the underdog Guinard (+135), Misolic is the favorite (-190) to get to the quarterfinals.

Manuel Guinard vs. Filip Misolic Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Manuel Guinard vs. Filip Misolic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Filip Misolic has a 65.5% chance to win.

Manuel Guinard Filip Misolic +135 Odds to Win Match -190 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Manuel Guinard vs. Filip Misolic Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 146-ranked Norbert Gombos 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday, Guinard advanced to the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Misolic defeated No. 453-ranked Sandro Kopp, winning 7-5, 6-2.

Guinard has played 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 16 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Guinard has played four matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Misolic is averaging 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 22 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 47.4% of those games.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Misolic has averaged 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 47.5% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Guinard and Misolic have not competed against each other.

