Adam Duvall is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI against the Athletics.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Duvall will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer during his last games.
  • In 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%) Duvall has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Duvall has picked up an RBI in 45.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (35.5%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
.299 AVG .196
.347 OBP .302
.552 SLG .478
10 XBH 7
3 HR 3
15 RBI 8
22/4 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.