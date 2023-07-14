The quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 will feature Alejandro Tabilo and Kimmer Coppejans battling for a spot in the semifinals on Friday, July 14 in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy.

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Kimmer Coppejans Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Tabilo vs. Coppejans Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Tabilo defeated Genaro Alberto Olivieri 7-5, 6-3.

Tabilo was eliminated in the qualification round 1 of his previous tournament (the Wimbledon) 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 by No. 494-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert on June 26.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Coppejans defeated No. 452-ranked Federico Arnaboldi, winning 6-0, 6-2.

On July 5, Coppejans was defeated by No. 17-ranked Alex de Minaur, 7-6, 3-6, 3-6, 6-7, in the round of 128 of his last tournament, the Wimbledon.

Tabilo and Coppejans have played on one occasion in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Francavilla, Italy Men Singles 2023, and Tabilo was victorious, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Tabilo has gotten the better of Coppejans in two total sets, securing two sets (100.0%) against Coppejans' zero.

Tabilo has taken 12 games against Coppejans, good for a 75.0% win rate, while Coppejans has claimed four games.

Tabilo vs. Coppejans Odds and Probabilities

Alejandro Tabilo Kimmer Coppejans -300 Odds to Win Match +210 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

