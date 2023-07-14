On Friday, Alejandro Tabilo (No. 145 in the world) takes on Kimmer Coppejans (No. 188) in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.

With -300 odds, Tabilo is the favorite against Coppejans (+210) for this match.

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Kimmer Coppejans Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Kimmer Coppejans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Tabilo has a 75.0% chance to win.

Alejandro Tabilo Kimmer Coppejans -300 Odds to Win Match +210 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Kimmer Coppejans Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Tabilo defeated Genaro Alberto Olivieri 7-5, 6-3.

Coppejans is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 452-ranked Federico Arnaboldi in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Tabilo has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.4 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

Tabilo has played nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.1 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches).

Coppejans has averaged 31.0 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 46.8% of the games.

Coppejans has averaged 24.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through two matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

On May 12, 2023, Tabilo and Coppejans matched up in the ATP Challenger Francavilla, Italy Men Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Tabilo secured the win 6-2, 6-2.

Tabilo and Coppejans have squared off in two sets against each other, with Tabilo winning two of them.

Tabilo has won 12 games (75.0% win rate) versus Coppejans, who has secured four games.

Coppejans and Tabilo have played one time, and they have averaged 16 games and two sets per match.

